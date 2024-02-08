The North Western Railway (NWR) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Apprentices in various trades. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website rrcjaipur.in till February 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1646 Apprentice posts in various trades across various departments of North Western Railway.

Vacancy Details

DRM Office, Ajmer - 402 posts

DRM Office, Bikaner - 424 posts

DRM Office, Jaipur - 488 posts

DRM Office, Jodhpur - 67 posts

BTC Carriage, Ajmer - 113 posts

BTC LOCO, Ajmer - 56 posts

Carriage Workshop, Bikaner - 29 posts

Carriage Workshop, Jodhpur - 67 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be above the age of 15 years and below the age of 24 years to qualify for the posts.

Educational qualifications: The candidate must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Women are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts



Visit the official website rrcjaipur.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Apprentice recruitment 2024 On the candidate portal, click on ‘New Registration’ Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the application fee and submit Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NWR recruitment 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.