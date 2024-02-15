JSSC JTGLCCE 2024 registration window closes today for 492 posts; direct link to apply here
Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in till 11.49 PM.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conclude the online registration process for Regular Vacancies under the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam or JTGLCCE 2023 today, February 15. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in till 11.49 PM. The last date for payment of fees is February 17 (upto midnight).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 492 vacancies through this Special recruitment exam. Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 35 years as on August 1, 2023, to qualify for the exam.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Research Officer - 8 posts
Plant Protection Inspector - 26 posts
Block Agriculture Officer - 14 posts
Sub-divisional Garden Officer - 28 posts
Statistical Assistant - 308 posts
Inspector, Legal Metrology - 28 posts
Geological Analyst - 30 posts
Assistant Superintendent - 46 posts
Supervisors and peers - 4 posts
Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post-wise eligibility, exam syllabus, exam pattern, scheme and programme of examination, reservation/relaxations and other details in the official notification below:
Here’s the JSSC Information Brochure.
Application Fee
The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50. Disabled category candidates from Jharkhand are exempt from payment of any fees.
Steps to register for JSSC JTGLCCE 2024
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’
Once live, click on the application link for JTGLCCE 2023
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for the JTGLCCE exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.