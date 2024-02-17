The National Institute of Design ( NID ) has declared the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Examination 2023 for the Master of Design (M.Des) Programme. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website admissions.nid.edu .

The exam was conducted on December 24, 2023. The M.Des DAT 2024 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to April 3, 2024.

Here’s the M.Des DAT Mains 2024 schedule.

Steps to download NID DAT result 2024

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the M.Des DAT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NID M.Des DAT result 2024.