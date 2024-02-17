NID DAT result 2024 declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.nid.edu.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Examination 2023 for the Master of Design (M.Des) Programme. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website admissions.nid.edu.
The exam was conducted on December 24, 2023. The M.Des DAT 2024 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to April 3, 2024.
Here’s the M.Des DAT Mains 2024 schedule.
Steps to download NID DAT result 2024
Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu
On the homepage, click on the M.Des DAT 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download NID M.Des DAT result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.