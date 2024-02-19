RPSC SO exam schedule 2024 released; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Statistical Officer Exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download the admit cards 3 days before the commencement of the exam from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download their admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.