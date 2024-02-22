The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and Clerk. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the Board’s official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 20, 2024.

This year, a total of 4197 posts will be filled by the Junior Assistant/Clerk exam 2024 out of which 584 posts are for Clerk Grade 1, 61 posts for Clerk Grade 2 and 3552 posts are for Junior Assistant. The exam date will be notified on the Board’s website at a later stage.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have completed Senior Secondary from a recognised Board or its equivalent examination OR O or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC OR Certificate course on computer concept OR COPA/Data Preparation and computer software(DPCS) certificate OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application OR Senior Secondary Certificate with the computer science/computer OR Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution.

Here’s the official exam notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Clerk/JA exam 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the notification for Clerk/Junior Assistant exam RSSB Click on the Application link and complete the registration process Login, select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout