Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Taxation Assistant Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Taxation Asst admit card 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Taxation Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Taxation Asst admit card 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.