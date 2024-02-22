The Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for the Karnataka Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) & Inservice & Backlog posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in.

“CPC1137 Posts - Written Examination Call Letter has been uploaded. Download from My Application Link,” reads the notification.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1137 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website of KSP Police Constable cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in Go to the My Application link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.