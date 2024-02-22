The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the Mains admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Examination 2023 for the Master of Design (M.Des) Programme. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.nid.edu .

The M.Des DAT 2024 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to April 3, 2024. DAT is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Here’s M.Des DAT Mains 2024 schedule.

Steps to download NID DAT M.Des admit card 2024

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the M.Des DAT Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NID DAT M.Des Main admit card 2024.