The National Institute of Fashion Technology ( NIFT ) has commenced the offline application process for recruitment to various Group C posts. Eligible candidates can send in their applications to the address: ‘The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Mithapur Farms, Patna - 800001, Bihar’ by regular or speed post before March 27, 2024 (upto 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies for Assistant Admin, Machine Mechanic and other Group C posts. The recruitment will be conducted through a Written/Skill Test, the date of which will be announced on the Institute’s website www.nift.ac.in in due course.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 27 years at the time of application to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates should possess atleast a Graduation degree from a recognised University or Board in a relevant field according to the selected post. Additional post wise eligibility mentioned in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicant shall be required to pay application fee of Rs. 590 (including GST). Demand Draft for the requisite fee should be drawn in favour of NIFT, payable at Patna. Applications received without fees (other than the exempted categories) will be rejected.

How to apply for the posts

Application forms can be downloaded from our website (http://www.nift.ac.in/patna/careers). Applications in the prescribed Performa should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Mithapur Farms, Patna - 800001, Bihar and be superscripted as “Application for the post of _________________________” on the envelope. Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/caste/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form. The Demand draft drawn in favour of "NIFT" payable at "Patna" should also be attached with the application form

Direct link to download Group C application form.

Selection Process

The Selection Process to the above posts will include written test and Skill / Competency test. The selection of the candidates shall be purely on merit list. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of Written-Test & Skill-Test (whichever applicable).