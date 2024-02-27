The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the results for the Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their Score cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The MPESB Group 4 exam 2023 was held on July 15, 2023. The MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3047 vacancies, including 1982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others.

Here’s MPPEB Group 4 vacancy 2023 notification.

Steps to download MPESB Group 4 result 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Group 4 exam 2023 Key in your login details and submit Download the score card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the results.

Selection Process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.