The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has released the admit card for the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The Preliminary exam (online) is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 at various centres across India. The venue and time of examination shall be specified in the call letters. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Phase-I admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AO admit card 2024.