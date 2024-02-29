The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at psc.uk.gov.in by March 6, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per suggestion. The exam was conducted on February 21 and 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UKPSC VO answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Keys tab Click on Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam-2023 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VO answer key Paper I

Direct link to VO answer key Paper II

Direct link to VO answer key Paper III