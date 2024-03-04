The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions ( CUET-PG ) 2024 today, March 4. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024. The admit cards will be out to download from March 7.

“The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects. The aforesaid examination is proposed to be held in 44 shifts in total. Each shift will be for 105 minutes duration,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download CUET PG 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.