The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-I (Gazetted). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in till March 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess regular full time degree in Civil Engineering from an Institute/University duly approved/recognized by the AICTE/UGC or AMIE enrolled upto on or before 31.05.2013 from Institute of Engineers (India), Calcutta and Institute of Civil Engineers (India), Ludhiana Punjab.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The general category applicants, EWS, PwD, and other State’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for AE Civil posts 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout