The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the admit card for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2024 today, March 7. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in .

The TS SSC exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2024.

Here’s the TS SSC 2024 exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card 2024

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SSC Public Examinations March 2024 Hall Tickets” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.