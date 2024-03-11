UBI SO admit card 2024 out at unionbankofindia.co.in; exam on March 17
Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the recruitment exam admit cards for the post of Specialist Officers 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 606 Specialist Officer posts.
Steps to download SO admit card 2024
- Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in
- Go to Recruitments—Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers)
- Click on the SO admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.
