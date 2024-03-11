The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates can download their results/ score card from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

A total of 1416 candidates have been shortlisted o appear for the interview round.

“The list of qualified candidates shortlisted for interview, in the order of merit, will be published on the NTA website on 08 March 2024 and the Join Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in . The day-wise schedule along with the instructions to the candidates for the interview will be published subsequently,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on January 14, 2024 in 90 cities across the country for 28,220 candidates.

Steps to download SSC MNS result 2023

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS/ On the homepage, click on the SSC MNS result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC MNS result 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.