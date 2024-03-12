BPSC final answer key 2024 released for Asst Curator, AD and other posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Curator/ Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 65/2020. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Here’s the official notification.
The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024. The objections were invited from March 5 to 7, 2024.
Steps to download the final answer key
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Competitive Exam final answer key link
The final answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Paper-I final answer key.
Direct link to download Paper-II final answer key.
Meanwhile, the Commission has commenced the online application window for the posts of Head Teacher and Head Master. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.