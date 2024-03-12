Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Curator/ Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 65/2020. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024. The objections were invited from March 5 to 7, 2024.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Competitive Exam final answer key link The final answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Paper-I final answer key.

Direct link to download Paper-II final answer key.

Meanwhile, the Commission has commenced the online application window for the posts of Head Teacher and Head Master. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.