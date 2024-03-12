The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final answer key for the recently conducted State Services Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the revised answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on February 11, 2024, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted in 28 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE final answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download SSE revised answer key The final answer key for SSE 2023 will appear on screen Check the answer key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSE 2023 final answer key.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.