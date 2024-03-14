The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer today, March 14. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upums.ac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 535 Nursing Officer posts at the Institute through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The date for the examination will be posted on the Institute’s website after the conclusion of the registration process.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have successfully completed (i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian NursingCouncil/State Nursing Council. (ii) OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council. All applicants must be registered as Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council to qualify for the posts.

Here’s the UPUMS recruitment notice 2024.

Application Fee Category Fee GST Total Unreserved (UR) Rs 2000 Rs 360 Rs 2360 OBC/EWS Rs 2000 Rs 360 Rs 2360 SC/ST Rs 1200 Rs 216 Rs 1416

Steps to apply for UPUMS Nursing Officer post

Visit the official website upums.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘ Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024’ Go to the link to ‘Register as New User’ Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2024.