Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan ( OAVS ) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website oav.edu.in from April 1 to 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1342 vacancies. The applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Principal posts: The applicants from UR, SEBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Teacher posts: Rs 1500 for UR, SEBC category candidates and Rs 1000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interviews, and Performance Test as applicable.