The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has today, March 18, released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions ( CUET-PG ) 2024 to be held on March 22. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 22nd March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 22nd March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The CUET PG 2024 computer-based test (CBT) is being conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects.

Direct link to CUET PG date sheet.

Steps to download CUET PG 2024 admit card

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.