The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 23, 2024. The exam was conducted on March 18, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.

Steps to download CCE Prelims 2023 answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CCE Prelims answer key 2023 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to CCE Paper I answer key.

Direct link to CCE Paper II answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.