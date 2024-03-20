The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has opened the application window for the posts of Assistant Professor in various disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till April 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 38 Associate Professor posts in various disciplines under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Government of Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for this post is 21 years as on April 20, 2024. There is no maximum age limit for this post.

Educational Qualification: Ph.D Degree in the relevant field and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in relevant branch. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check further eligibility criteria, concessions, research requirements, pay scale and more information regarding the posts in the official advertisement Number 32 of 2023-2024 published on the Commission’s website.

Steps to apply for Associate Professor 2024 posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Associate Professors 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Commission will shortlist the eligible candidates for the interview in the ration of 1:4 based on their research score.