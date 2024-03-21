The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) has released the admit card for GUJCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gujcet.gseb.org .

The GUJCET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for GUJCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the GUJCET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GUJCET 2024 admit card.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.