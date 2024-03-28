Anna University, Chennai will announce the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024 today, March 28. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu . Earlier, the University released the TANCET 2024 final answer key.

The score card will be available to download from April 3 to May 3. The exam was conducted on March 9 at 40 centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

Steps to download TANCET 2024 result

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self-financing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.