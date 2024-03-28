KEAM 2024 registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can register at cee.kerala.gov.in on or before April 17, 2024.
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till April 17 upto 5.00 PM.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from May 20 in two shifts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Course(s) opted
|General
|SC
|ST
|Engineering only/ B.Pharm only/both
|Rs 875
|Rs 375
|Nil
|Architecture only/Medical & Allied only/both
|Rs 625
|Rs 250
|Nil
|Both (a) & (b)
|Rs 1125
|Rs 500
|Nil
Steps to apply for KEAM 2024
Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, register yourself
Proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.