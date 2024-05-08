The BWF World Junior Championships will return to India with Guwahati being designated as the host city for the prestigious event for the 2025 edition.

The tournament, encompassing both team and individual competitions, is scheduled to take place at the Badminton Association of India’s National Centre of Excellence, located in the capital city of Assam.

The National Centre of Excellence was inaugurated in August 2023 and features 14 courts, an internationally standardized gymnasium and accommodates up to 4,000 spectators. It has previously hosted the BWF Super 100 tournament and Guwahati Masters in 2023.

This marks India's second time hosting the World Juniors, following the event in Pune back in 2008.

India has previously hosted major badminton championships, including the 2009 BWF World Championships in Hyderabad and the 2014 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer is excited to see a BWF Major Championship return to India.

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time,” Høyer said, in a statement on the federation’s website.

He added: “BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory.”