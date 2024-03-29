The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the result of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam to be held on June 23, 2024. The admit card will be available a week before the commencement of the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to download ESE Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the ESE Prelims result 2024.