ICSI CRC Executive registration begins at icsi.edu; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu till April 15, 2024.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of CRC Executives (on a contractual basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu till April 15, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 31 years as on April 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for CRC Executives posts 2024
Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in
Click on the CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) notification link
Now click on the application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.