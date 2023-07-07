The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of CRC Executives (on a contractual basis) today, July 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu till July 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 31 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates having a minimum of one-year post-qualification experience will be preferred.

Steps to apply for CRC Executives posts 2023

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on Apply against CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

