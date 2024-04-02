HPSC Veterinary Surgeon 2024 subject knowledge test admit cards out; download link here
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the Veterinary Surgeon exam in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, subject knowledge test today, April 2. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies. The Subject Knowledge test will be conducted on April 7, 2024. The registration process for this exam was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2024.
Steps to download HPSC admit card 2024
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to download Veterinary Surgeon admit card
- Key in your registration details and login
- The Veterinary Surgeon admit card will appear on screen
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download VS admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.