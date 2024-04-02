The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Veterinary Surgeon exam in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, subject knowledge test today, April 2. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies. The Subject Knowledge test will be conducted on April 7, 2024. The registration process for this exam was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download HPSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download Veterinary Surgeon admit card Key in your registration details and login The Veterinary Surgeon admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VS admit card 2024.