The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has postponed the application deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024 till April 5, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in . Earlier, the application deadline was April 2, 2024.

“The last date for submission of online Applications for CTET-July,2024 has been extended upto 05/04/2024 (Before 11:59 PM). Applicant facing any technical issue while filling CTET application form may contact : 8802580447,” reads the notification.

The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.

Candidates can check the syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination cities, important dates and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Category Only Paper- I or II Both Paper-I &II General/OBC(NCL) Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600 GST as applicable will be charged extra by the Bank.

Steps to apply for CTET July 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET July 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form download and take a printout for future reference

