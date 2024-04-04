The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule of the West Bengal Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2022. As per the notification, the PT is scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to 24 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

“After online verification process Call Letters for the Personality Test to eligible candidates will be sent to their E-mail Numbers. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters on the date of Personality Test,” reads the notification.

Steps to download WBJS interview schedule 2022

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the WBJS 2022 interview schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJS 2022 PT schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.