The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) will conclude the online application process for direct recruitment of Junior Instructor 2024 tomorrow, April 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 679 Junior Instructor posts.

Vacancy Details

Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation and Science): 219

Junior Instructor (Engineering Drawing): 100

Junior Instructor (Computer Lab/ I.T. Lab): 202

Junior Instructor (Employability Skills): 158

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Instructor 2024 posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference