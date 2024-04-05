Delhi High Court has announced the results of Personal Assistant Stage-II, i.e., English Shorthand Tests. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on February 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download Delhi HC PA 2023 result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the Delhi High Court Personal Assistant Stage II Examinations - 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PA Stage II 2023 result.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.