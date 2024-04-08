The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application correction process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ctet.nic.in till April 12, 2024.

The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to CTET July 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET July 2024 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET July 2024 form correction.