CTET July 2024 application correction window opens till ctet.nic.in
Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ctet.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application correction process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ctet.nic.in till April 12, 2024.
The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.
Steps to make changes to CTET July 2024
Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CTET July 2024 application correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Submit and download the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CTET July 2024 form correction.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.