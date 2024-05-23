Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the exam timetable for the PUC II exam 3 2024 today May, 23. Candidates can download their exam schedule from the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka PUC II exam 3 is scheduled to be conducted from June 24 to July 7, 2024 in two sessions — Morning Session from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and Afternoon Session from 2.15 PM to 4.30 PM .

“The board will also start the registration procedure for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 improvements, recounting, and revolution exams for the second PUC exam. Students have to remember that May 28 is the last date for completing the application without paying any late fee,” reports Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, released the PUC II result 2024 on May 21. This year, a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC II exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the exam and 52,505 passed.

Steps to download Karnataka PUC II exam 3 schedule

Visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download PUC II exam 3 schedule 2024 The Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 date sheet will appear on screen Download a copy of the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference