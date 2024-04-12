The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit card will be available a week before the commencement of the Main exam at upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to download ESE Mains schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE Mains scheduled 2024.