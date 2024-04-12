BPSC Agriculture Dept results likely soon; check details here
Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the results for the various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar in the last week of April 2024. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Agriculture Dept result
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the results link for various posts under Agriculture Department
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.