The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the hall tickets for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The NDA/ NA I 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy (Army): 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

National Defence Academy (Navy): 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

National Defence Academy (Air Force): (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates) (ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates) (iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 (including 09 for female candidate)

Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA I admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NDA/ NA 1 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA/ NA 1 admit card 2024.