The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deferred the registration schedule of the State Forest Service (Mains) 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 25 to May 14, 2024.

The Main exam will be conducted on June 30 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM and the admit card will be released on June 23, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2024 registrations are underway. Eligible applicants can register at mppsc.mp.gov.in till April 20. The application correction/edit window will be open from March 27 to April 22.

The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects. The test date will be announced later.

Steps to register for MPSET 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the link next to ‘Advertisement for State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 (Advt. No. 01/SET/Exam/2024), Dated 15/03/2024’ Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select SET 2024, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

