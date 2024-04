The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon conclude the online application process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till April 18, 2024. The correction window will open from April 22 to 23, 2024.

According to a recent post by the SSC, no further extension will be given for the application process and candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline.

“It is hereby informed in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 18.04.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) will be conducted from June 4 to 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under quick links, click on ‘Apply’ Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.