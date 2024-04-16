The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Officer - Grade A soon. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website ifsca.gov.in till April 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 Officer (Assistant Manager) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 30 years as on February 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics OR Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Master’s in Computer Application/ Information Technology. OR Bachelor’s degree in commerce with appearing in “CA, CFA, CS and ICWA.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For Unreserved/OBC/EWSs - Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges

For SC/ ST/PwBD - Rs. 100/- as intimation charges

Steps to apply for IFSCA Officer posts

Visit the official website ifsca.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Career’ in the ‘What’s New’ section Now click Registration link for recruitment of Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager) in IFSCA-2024 Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to apply for IFSCA Officer recruitment 2024.