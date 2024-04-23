The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has declared the results for the Combined Civil Services (Prelims) Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The JPSC Preliminary exam was conducted on March 17 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies

Steps to download Civil Services result 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 result link The result for JPSC Preliminary exam will appear on screen Check and download the result document Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Services Prelims results 2024.