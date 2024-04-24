TNPSC Group I-B and Group I-C notification released; apply for 29 posts till May 22
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till May 22, 2024.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification of the Combined Civil Services Examination - (Group I-B and I-C Services) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till May 22, 2024. The edit window will open from May 27 to 29 (upto 11.59 PM).
The Preliminary exam will be conducted on July 12 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 posts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The examination fee for the Preliminary examination is Rs 100, whereas Rs 200 applies to the Main examination.
Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2024
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
Click on the application link for the Group I-B and Group I-C posts 2024
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout
Direct link to apply for Group I-B and Group I-Cposts 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.