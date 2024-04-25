Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till May 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 Teacher posts, of which 41 vacancies are for Secondary Teacher posts and 21 for Higher Secondary Teacher posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Teacher posts 2024.