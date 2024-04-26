The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) will today, April 26, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors under Advt. No. 35 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Assistant Professor posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

Engineering/ Technology: B.E/ B.Tech / B.S and M.E/ M.Tech / M.S or Integrated M.Tech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Management: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and Master’s degree in Business Administration/ PGDM/ C.A/ ICWA/ M.Com with first class or equivalent and two years of professional experience after acquiring the degree of Master’s degree. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC Asst Professor posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the OPSC Assistant Professor application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

