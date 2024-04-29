State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad has released the revised exam schedule for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 (POLYCET-2024). As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on May 24, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 17.

“Important: POLYCET-2024 Exam is rescheduled to 24-05-2024,” reads the notification.

The results are likely to be announced 12 days after the exam.

POLYCET-2024 is being conducted for students seeking admission into Diploma Courses in Engineering and Non- Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions (including Govt./ Aided and Unaided polytechnics/ Institutions and Polytechnics running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State, Agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Horticultural Diploma courses offer by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) for AY 2024-25. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Meanwhile, candidates can register for the exam with the late fee of Rs 100 till April 30.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS POLYCET 2024

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Go to the Application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TS POLYCET 2024 with late fee.