Delhi High Court has declared the results of the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023 Stage II. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Stage-III Main (Descriptive) Examination. The Stage III exam will be conducted on May 12, 2024. A total of 122 candidates have been declared qualified in Stage II and 89 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Stage III.

The exam was conducted on November 26, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

“Admit Card for the Stage-III Main (Descriptive) Examination will be issued to the Shortlisted Candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court Website, i.e. https://www.delhihighcourt.nic.in/ and/or https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SPA Stage II result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations-2023” tab Click on the SPA Stage II result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SPA Stage II results 2023.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.